Sussane Khan

Sussane Khan wishes rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni on birthday

Sussane Khan has now shared a heartfelt post for her rumoured boyfriend  Arslan Goni on the occasion of his birthday.

Sussane Khan wishes rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni on birthday
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Interior designer Sussane Khan has penned a heartfelt wish for her rumoured beau and actor Arslan Goni.

Taking to Instagram, Sussane wrote, "Happy happpyyyy happiest Birthday.. I wish for you a world filled with the best of everything that you so deserve..with the brightest of smiles and with all the purest Love to surround you. You are the most beautiful energy that I have ever come across. Shine brightest limitless..#19thofdecember2021."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

She also shared an adorable picture of her hugging Arslan.

Sussanne and Arslan have been spotted spending time together on various occasions. Last month, the rumoured couple attended Anushka Ranjan's wedding festivities together.

Sussanne was previously married to Hrithik Roshan. The former couple shares two sons - Hridaan and Hrehaan.

 

