Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan catches 'stubborn' Omicron variant, rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni reacts with 'hearts'!

Speculation is rife that Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni are dating each other as their social media PDA has fuelled the fire. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan's former wife and famous interior designer Sussanne Khan has tested positive for the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. She took to social media and shared the news online with fans. 

Sussanne Khan wrote: After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3 rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one. #Willfightthis #omicronvariant #covid2022doesnotwelcomeyou 

Many celeb friends including Tiger Shroff, Deanne Panday, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sophie Choudry, Bhavana Pandey, Dabboo Ratnani, Aly Gony among others wished her a speedy recovery. 

But it was rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni's comment which caught attention. Take a look here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Sussanne replied to his comment saying: yes I will thank u

Speculation is rife that the two are dating each other as their social media PDA has fuelled the fire. Also, they have been spotted partying under one roof on a couple of occasions but not spoken about it in public. 

 

