Sussanne Khan catches 'stubborn' Omicron variant, rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni reacts with 'hearts'!

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan's former wife and famous interior designer Sussanne Khan has tested positive for the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. She took to social media and shared the news online with fans.

Sussanne Khan wrote: After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3 rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one. #Willfightthis #omicronvariant #covid2022doesnotwelcomeyou

Many celeb friends including Tiger Shroff, Deanne Panday, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sophie Choudry, Bhavana Pandey, Dabboo Ratnani, Aly Gony among others wished her a speedy recovery.

But it was rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni's comment which caught attention. Take a look here:

Sussanne replied to his comment saying: yes I will thank u

Speculation is rife that the two are dating each other as their social media PDA has fuelled the fire. Also, they have been spotted partying under one roof on a couple of occasions but not spoken about it in public.