Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan’s birthday wish for Kunal Kapoor features ex-husband Hrithik Roshan

Sussane Khan and Hrithik Roshan have been on cordial terms after announcing their divorce in 2014. The two are parents to Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Sussanne Khan’s birthday wish for Kunal Kapoor features ex-husband Hrithik Roshan
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Interior designer Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram to wish actor Kunal Kapoor on his birthday. However, what caught fans attention was Sussanne’s ex-husband and actor Hrithik Roshan featuring in a photo that she shared to wish Kunal.

“Happy happiest birthday my dear Kuns… wish you and nains The very best of Life’s blessings, Love and the greatest achievements #friendsthroughtheyears,” Sussanne had posted along with two photos on her Instagram handle.

In the first picture, Sussanne can be seen posing with Kunal and his wife Naina Bachchan. The second photo is a group picture which features Sussanne along with Hrithik Roshan, Kunal Kapoor, Sonali Bendre and two others.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

“Thank you sweetheart Lots of love always,” birthday boy Kunal Kapoor commented on Sussanne’s post.

Fans however took to the comment section to voice their desire of Sussanne and Hrithik getting back together. “Hritik sir…,” commented one user, while another wrote, “We wish you will be together soon”.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan dated each other for several years before tying the knot in the year 2000. The couple welcomed their firstborn - son Hrehaan in 2006 and are also parents to Hridhaan, who they welcomed in 2008.

Shocking their fans and well-wishers, the couple announced their divorce in 2014. Hrithik and Sussanne have however always been on good terms and have often supported each other post their separation. The two co-parent their kids and also go on vacations together.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Sidharth Anand’s Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone. The actor will also star in the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film Vikram Vedha, which also stars Saif Ali Khan. Hrithik also has his father Rakesh Roshan’s Krishh 4 in his kitty.

