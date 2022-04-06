Sussanne Khan and her rumoured BF Arslan Goni party with ex-hubby Hrithik, Saba Azad under one roof!

New Delhi: After Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad were spotted at the airport walking hand-in-hand, shutterbugs managed to capture the actor's former wife Sussanne Khan with her current date Arslan Goni.

Sussanne and Arslan too were papped at the airport holding hands as they walked in and looked cute together. The videos went viral on social media, and needless to say why! But the real dope came when actress Pooja Bedi posted inside photos of a party in Goa.

Guess what? Hrithik, Saba, Sussanne and Arsalan all partied under one roof along with Sussanne's fam-jam. Jewellery designer Farah Ali Khan, Zayed Khan, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, DJ Aqeel among others were seen in pictures shared by Pooja Bedi on social media.

The buzz about Hrithik dating Saba Azad is quite strong these days. However, neither Hrithik nor Saba has openly talked about it yet.

Similarly, Sussanne and Arslan have been spotted hanging out together a couple of times and their social media PDA too has never went unnoticed yet the duo has refrained from talking about it in public.