Sussanne Khan's rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni called her 'the best heart, what she replied goes viral!

New Delhi: Famous interior designer and Hrithik Roshan's former wife, Sussanne Khan celebrated her birthday on October 26 and many of her close friends wished her online. Well, what caught everyone's attention is actor Arslan Goni's birthday post for Sussanne. The buzz is strong that the two are a couple, however, none has spoken about it yet.

Arslan wrote, “Happy happy birthday darling I pray you have a great year and an amazing life . The best heart I have come across in my life. and this is a great picture. May god shower you with everything you want. Lots and lots of love.”

And replying to his post, Sussanne dropped an adorable comment reading: “Thank you thank you...and thank you for my 'everything'”.

For the unversed, Arslan Goni is TV actor Aly Gonin's brother and done many shows. He was seen in ALTBalaji's web series titled 'Mein Hero Bol Raha Hu' besides 'Haq Se 2'. Arslan made his big-screen debut in Bollywood in the 2017 release 'Jia aur Jia' alongside Kalki Koechlin and Richa Chadha after which he has now debuted in the world of OTT platforms.

Sussanne and Hrithik had a fairytale wedding on December 20, 2000. However, the couple got separated in December 2013 and their divorce was finalised in November 2014. The duo is blessed with two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

They continue to stay on cordial terms with each other and are raising the kids together.