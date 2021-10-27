हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan's rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni called her 'the best heart, what she replied goes viral!

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan had a fairytale wedding on December 20, 2000. However, the couple got separated in December 2013 and their divorce was finalised in November 2014.

Sussanne Khan&#039;s rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni called her &#039;the best heart, what she replied goes viral!

New Delhi: Famous interior designer and Hrithik Roshan's former wife, Sussanne Khan celebrated her birthday on October 26 and many of her close friends wished her online. Well, what caught everyone's attention is actor Arslan Goni's birthday post for Sussanne. The buzz is strong that the two are a couple, however, none has spoken about it yet. 

Arslan wrote, “Happy happy birthday darling I pray you have a great year and an amazing life . The best heart I have come across in my life. and this is a great picture. May god shower you with everything you want. Lots and lots of love.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arslan Goni (@arslangoni)

And replying to his post, Sussanne dropped an adorable comment reading: “Thank you thank you...and thank you for my 'everything'”.

For the unversed, Arslan Goni is TV actor Aly Gonin's brother and done many shows. He was seen in ALTBalaji's web series titled 'Mein Hero Bol Raha Hu' besides 'Haq Se 2'. Arslan made his big-screen debut in Bollywood in the 2017 release 'Jia aur Jia' alongside Kalki Koechlin and Richa Chadha after which he has now debuted in the world of OTT platforms.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arslan Goni (@arslangoni)

Sussanne and Hrithik had a fairytale wedding on December 20, 2000. However, the couple got separated in December 2013 and their divorce was finalised in November 2014. The duo is blessed with two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arslan Goni (@arslangoni)

They continue to stay on cordial terms with each other and are raising the kids together.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sussanne Khanarsalan gonisussanne khan boyfriendHrithik RoshanHrithik Roshan ex wifesussanne khan birthdayhappy birthday sussanne
Next
Story

Samantha Prabhu defamation case: Actress invokes Shilpa Shetty’s example in court

Must Watch

PT7M52S

DNA: What is the truth of Pakistan's 'Kashmir Black Day' conspiracy?