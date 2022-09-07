NewsLifestylePeople
Swara Bhaskar opens up on boycott trends says its 'Dhanda' of the trolls

The recent big Bollywood releases have had to deal with this social media mob, who, despite being a small group, are extremely effective and have undoubtedly affected the business of Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chadda' and Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger.'

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 03:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Actor Swara Bhaskar opened up on the issue of boycott Bollywood trends
  • The actor said its a profitable business for them
  • The actor will be next seen in the movie 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar'

New Delhi: Actor Swara Bhaskar recently opened up on the ongoing boycott Bolywood trends that have become a constant with the big Hindi releases in recent times.

The actor, who has always been vocal about the ongoing issues and trends going on in the country, took to her social media account where she wrote,"धंधो छे! The profitable business of "boycott Bollywood’".

The actor herself has been on the receiving end of such trends for quite some time now. The actor, who is a vocal critic of the current government, regularly gets trolled for her comments, but the actor is not somebody who will take these comments from one side. The actor often tweets and posts against the troll army.

On the work front, the actor who was last seen in the short film 'Sheer Qorma' has a number of films lined up and it includes names such as 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar', a film about four married friends and has been helmed by director Kamal Panday; and 'Mimansa', a thriller which has been directed by Gagan Puri, among others

