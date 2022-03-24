हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker faces 'tourist problems' in LA as Uber driver steals her groceries, wants her 'stuff' back

Swara Bhasker expressed that there was no option to report the theft on the Uber app. Hence, she had to take to Twitter to seek help.

Swara Bhasker faces &#039;tourist problems&#039; in LA as Uber driver steals her groceries, wants her &#039;stuff&#039; back
Pic Credit: Instagram/Swara Bhasker

New Delhi: 'Sheer Qorma' actress and social media activist Swara Bhasker had her groceries stolen by an Uber driver in Los Angeles, she revealed in a recent tweet. Bhasker, on March 24, addressed the tweet to Uber and wrote that she had stopped at a pre-added stop during which the Uber driver drove off with her groceries. 

She requested the company to look into this issue and help her get her 'stuff' back. She also said that there was no online support on the app regarding stolen items.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Hey @Uber_Support One of your drivers here in LA just took off with all my groceries in his car while I was on a pre-added stop! It seems there’s no way to report this on your app - it’s not a lost item! He just just took it. Can I please have my stuff back? #touristproblems"

Uber replied to her tweet with a message that read: "Your experience is definitely not up to our standards. We’ve reached out via DM to connect. We want to help make this right for you."

Check out her tweet here:

 

Last year, the actress had revealed that she is planning to adopt a child.

Talking about her aspirations to start a family, she told Mid-Day, "I’ve always wanted a family and children. I realised that adoption was a way to marry these things. Luckily in India, the State allows single women to adopt. I met many couples who have adopted children, met some children who were adopted and are now almost adults. I read up on the process and experience."

"I am now a prospective adoptive parent on CARA (Central Adoption Resource Authority). I know the waiting period is long, often as long as three years, but I can’t wait to be a parent to a child through adoption," she added.

The actress has featured in popular films such as Tanu Weds Manu, Nil Battey Sannata, Raanjhanaa and Veere Di Wedding. She even had her own Netflix series titled 'Bhaag Beanie Bhaag'.

