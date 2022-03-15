हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files: Did Swara Bhasker take veiled dig at Vivek Agnihotri in THIS tweet? Netizens think so

Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files' has received strong reactions from audiences and prominent personalities.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress and social media activist Swara Bhasker recently shared a cryptic tweet that netizens have equated as being directed to the director of 'The Kashmir Files' Vivek Agnihotri. 

After she shared the particular tweet, Swara was mercilessly trolled by netizens as they defended the newly released film based on the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus.

In the tweet, she wrote, "If you want someone to congratulate you for the ‘success’ of your efforts.. maybe don’t spend the last five years shitting on their heads.. #justsaying."

Netizens felt the tweet was directed to Vivek Agnihotri as in an earlier statement he had commented on the silence of Bollywood on his film.

While one netizen wrote, "I think u got it all wrong Swara. Ppl are asking why prominent Bollywood stars haven't said a word of appreciation for getting ppl back in cinemas.
Operative word being "prominent". You can chill," another said, "Congratulations Swara!!! again you did it….successfully got attention of people from “someone else success”…but sorry this time only 100+ retweets…it seems people are busy in some useful work… ;)"

Take a look at her tweet and reactions to it:

 

Last year, Swara won the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award at the Soho London Independent Film Festival, 2021 for her role as Sitara in Sheer Qorma.

 

The actress has featured in popular films such as Tanu Weds Manu, Nil Battey Sannata, Raanjhanaa and Veere Di Wedding.

Coming to the film 'The Kashmir Files' which released in theatres on March 11, the cast and makers are enjoying immense love and praise from fans and critics, especially at the Box Office.

 

Living up to its title, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theatres on March 11, 2022.

