After Veere Di Wedding, Swara Bhasker feels she can't post pic of a flower without trolls linking it to masturbation!

New Delhi: Actress and social media activist Swara Bhasker is often trolled for her charged opinions and views. In a recent Instagram post, she spoke about the cyber harassment that she receives on her pictures and posts online.

Apart from general hate, Sawara receives inappropriate sexual remarks in her comments section but expressed that 'she feels strongly about not succumbing to online bullying'.

She described the situation as so bad that even if she posts a picture of a flower, people will link it to masturbation and refer to the notorious self-pleasuring scene from Veere Di Wedding.

She wrote in the post, "Social media is a [virtual] public space like roads & restaurants are, but the public decency and basic social etiquette maintained offline are absent online. I can’t even post a photo of a flower without people linking it to masturbation or referencing ‘ungli’ (finger) after Veere Di Wedding came out.

"It’s ugly and amounts to cyber sexual harassment but I feel very strongly about not succumbing to online bullying or limiting my presence online because of it. We cannot cede the virtual public space to hate, bigotry and bullying,” she added. She captioned her post, “Speak your truth. Stand your ground," she added.

The Anaarkali of Aarah actress added in the caption, "Speak your truth. Stand your ground."

Swara often takes to social media to express her views on current affairs and world news. Her views often land her in trouble with netizens on Twitter.

On the work front, the actress has featured in popular films such as Tanu Weds Manu, Nil Battey Sannata, Raanjhanaa and Veere Di Wedding. She will be seen next in titled Sheer Qorma, Jahaan Chaar Yaar among others.