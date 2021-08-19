हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker trolled on Twitter after Taliban post, read what she wrote

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has been under heavy criticism after she expressed her views on the Taliban and 'Hindutva terror' in her latest tweet.

Swara Bhasker trolled on Twitter after Taliban post, read what she wrote
File photo

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and social media activist Swara Bhasker is under huge criticism by netizens after she tweeted on the Taliban, the group that has taken over Afghanistan, and 'Hindutva terror'. She expressed that our moral values should not be based on the identity of the oppressor or oppressed. 

In her tweet, she wrote, "We can’t be okay with Hindutva terror & be all shocked & devastated at Taliban terror.. & We can’t be chill with #Taliban terror; and then be all indignant about #Hindutva terror! Our humanitarian & ethical values should not be based on identity of the oppressor or oppressed."

Check out her tweet:

 

Many Twitter users were appalled and angered by her tweet. They claimed it hurt their religious sentiments and compared Hindus to terrorists. Soon, the hashtag #ArrestSwaraBhasker was trending on Twitter as netizens flooded Twitter with the same tag on Wednesday (August 18).

Take a look at their tweets:

Swara often takes to social media to express her views on current affairs and world news. Her views often land her in trouble with netizens on Twitter.

On the work front, the actress has featured in popular films such as Tanu Weds Manu, Nil Battey Sannata, Raanjhanaa and Veere Di Wedding. She will be seen next in titled Sheer Qorma, Jahaan Chaar Yaar among others.

