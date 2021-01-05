Swara Bhasker's ex-boyfriend Himanshu Sharma gets married to screenwriter Kanika Dhillon, see pics

MUMBAI: Noted screenwriter Kanika Dhillon, who has given scripts for films like 'Manmarziyaan', 'Kedarnath' and 'Judgementall Hai Kya', has tied the knot with Himanshu Sharma in a private ceremony. Kanika took to Instagram to announce her marriage with Himanshu and shared a few photos from the ceremony.

The wedding ceremony appears to have been attended by close family members.

Kanika shared a sneak peek into the low-key wedding on Instagram. She captioned the wedding album as, "New beginnings. #2021."

While Kanika was dressed in a magenta trousseau, Himanshu wore a white kurta-pyjamas with mustard coloured Nehru jacket. The duo, who began dating in 2019, made their relationship public last June.

Himanshu, also a screenwriter, is a national award winner and has worked as a writer in films like 'Strangers', 'Tanu Weds Manu', Raanjhanna and 'Zero'. He has also produced a few films such as 'Shubh Mangal Savdhan', 'Manmarziyaan', 'Laal Kaptaan' and 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', to name a few.

He was in a relationship with Kanika for over a year. The duo got engaged in December 2020 and Kanika had shared the news on social media. Himanshu was previously in a relationship with Swara Bhaskar, with whom he worked in 'Tanu Weds Manu'. They met on film sets in 2011 and soon started dating each other. After they parted ways in 2019. Kanika was previously married to 'Judgemental Hai Kya' filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi.

On the work front, Himanshu is looking forward to the release of 'Atrangi Re', directed by his longtime collaborator Aanand L Rai. The film features Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and south superstar Dhanush in lead roles.

On the other hand, Kanika is reuniting with actor Taapsee Pannu and Rai after 'Manmarziyaan' for 'Haseen Dillruba', which also stars Vikrant Massey. She is also penning filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming directorial venture, which reportedly stars Shah Rukh Khan.