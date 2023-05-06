Taapsee Pannu And Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav Roped In As Reebok Brand Ambassadors - See New Posters

New Delhi: Fitness and sportswear brand Reebok in an effort to re-establish itself as a leading sports and performance chain has come up with a powerful new campaign that resonates deeply with audiences. It has roped in World's No. 1 T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav and Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu as its brand ambassadors.

Their inspiring stories of overcoming challenges and charting their own paths embody the campaign's core message – embrace your unorthodox spirit and create your own trail. Sharing her excitement about this association with Reebok, actor Taapsee Pannu commented, "It is so exciting to be associated with a brand like Reebok that enables you to push your boundaries, and most importantly, to be yourself. It might be easy to follow the crowd, but it takes an immense amount of courage to pave your own path, and Reebok’s new campaign truly encourages this ideology. The ‘I am the New’ campaign perfectly depicts our shared belief in breaking barriers and creating your own unique identity, be it in movies or real life. I’m proud to be a part of this movement and look forward to a thrilling journey with the brand."





In keeping with this philosophy, the 'I am the New' campaign is an emotional call to action for everyone who has ever been held back by stereotypes or felt like they didn't fit in. It is a rallying cry for the youth of India to break free from limitations and embrace their true potential.

On his association with Reebok, cricketer Suryakumar Yadav said, “I’m excited to partner with Reebok, a brand that resonates with my outlook on sports and fitness. I believe an individual evolves best when faced with challenges. Reebok’s new campaign perfectly depicts my unconventional approach towards the game. I look forward to inspiring a wave of energy and igniting a spark of ‘I am the New’ philosophy amongst the youth of the country.”





Commenting on the occasion, Mr Manoj Juneja, Chief Operating Officer, Reebok, India, said, "Reebok has played a pivotal role in transforming the world’s perception of sports and fitness, and this campaign is all about cementing that reputation and reclaiming our position at the top. Our new brand ambassadors, both embody our message of empowerment and self-expression through sports. With their help, we're excited to deepen our connection with the youth of India and drive growth for our brand. 'I am the New' is more than just a campaign; it's a call to make sports an integral part of our lives and strive for greatness in everything we do."