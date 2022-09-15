Taapsee Pannu claps back at reporter, says 'chillao mat, phir bolenge actors ko...'

New Delhi: At a recent OTT Play Awards 2022 event, actress Taapsee Pannu slammed a reporter. During the media interaction on the red carpet, when a journo quizzed the actress over failure of her recent film Dobaaraa, she snapped back saying they should do their homework before asking her these questions.

In a video shared online Taapsee is seen telling the media, 'Chillao mat bhai, phir ye log bolege actors to tameez nahi hai'. A media person asked Taapsee Pannu about the alleged ‘negative campaign’ against her recent film Dobaaraa. To this, she replied, "Kis film ke against nahi chalaya gaya?" Further adding, "Aap mere baat ka jawab dijiye, main aapke sawal ka jawab de dungi. Kaunsi film ke saath nahi chalaya gaya?"

This didn't stop here. The journalist then further added about how even the critics ran a negative campaign against Dobaaraa, to which the actress replied, "Ek baar thoda sa homework kar lena question pooch lene se pehle. Phir yeh log bolte hai actors ko tameez nahi hai, chillao mat."

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa which is a sci-fi thriller. It featured Pavail Gulati besides Taapsee in the lead roles. It is an official Hindi adaptation of a Spanish thriller film Mirage.