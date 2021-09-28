हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu does Garba wearing a backless choli, sneakers in Ghani Cool Chori song from Rashmi Rocket - Watch

Don't be surprised if this Garba song ‘Ghani Cool Chori’ featuring Taapsee Pannu becomes popular this Navratri.

Taapsee Pannu does Garba wearing a backless choli, sneakers in Ghani Cool Chori song from Rashmi Rocket - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie stills

New Delhi: A day after dropping the teaser of the first song ‘Ghani Cool Chori’ from Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket, the makers have released the full track. The upbeat dance number  featuring Taapsee and her on-screen love interest Priyanshu Painyuli looks like the perfect Navratri 2021 dance number. 

Since Rashmi Rocket is set in a traditional Gujarati town, a song capturing the essence of the Navratri festival was mandatory! Composed by Amit Trivedi and sung by Bhoomi Trivedi, the high-on-energy festive dance track is filled with energetic dance moves by Taapsee who adds zeal to the vibrant factor by sporting a traditional ghagra-choli Garba outfit. 

We won’t be surprised if this Garba song ‘Ghani Cool Chori’ becomes popular this Navratri. After all, it is very desi and the dhol beats which have been infused seamlessly in the song make it a cool dance number to groove to. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Set in the salt marshes of Kutch, Rashmi Rocket is about a young girl from a small village, blessed with a gift. She's an incredibly fast runner who dreams of crossing the finish line. 

In the journey to fulfilling her dreams, she soon realizes that the race to the finish line is peppered with many hurdles, and what seems like an athletic contest turns into her personal battle for respect, honour, and even her very identity.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon and directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film also stars Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

Rashmi Rocket is set to premiere on ZEE5 on October 15, 2021.

 

