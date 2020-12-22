Taapsee Pannu flaunts her new avatar for ‘Rashmi Rocket’ - Take a look

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu shared a stunning picture of her transformation for her upcoming movie ‘Rashmi Rocket’. The new picture she uploaded shows her new muscular avatar she has worked hard to build.

Flaunting her new fit figure on the racetrack, the actress took to Instagram to share her progress with her followers. In the picture Tapasee is seen sprinting on a racetrack as she flaunts her new toned body.

"Almost there...P.S - I'm still working on the expression #RashmiRocket #LastRaceLeft," she captioned her post.

Taapsee has been working out hard for her upcoming film 'Rashmi Rocket', where she plays a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee's husband in the Akarsh Khurana directorial.

The actress was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's critically acclaimed Thappad and has a few upcoming projects including Vinil Mathew's ‘Haseen Dillruba’ which stars Vikrant Massey, and Shabaash Mithu. It will be based on the life of Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj. She will also be seen in ‘Looop Lapeta’, which is a Hindi remake of the German film Run Lola Run.