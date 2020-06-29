Taapsee Pannu, Huma Qureshi, Renuka Shahane and other celebs express shock over inflated electricity bills

Mumbai: Many B-Town celebs have alleged that they received inflated electricity bills during the lockdown. They took to social media to complain about the surge, as a result of which '#ElectricityBill' has started trending on Twitter.

Taapsee Pannu was the first one to express shock over the inflated bill. For the months of April and May, she was charged Rs 4,390 and Rs 3,850, respectively, but for June, she has been charged Rs 36,000.

Taking to Twitter, Taapsee on Sunday called out the electricity provider for "insane rise" in the bill.

"3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill. What kind of POWER are you charging us for," Taapsee questioned.

Not only this, she also complained of receiving huge electricity bill for another house where "no one stays".

"I am now worried if someone is actually using the apartment without our knowledge and you have helped us uncover the reality," she quipped.

Like Taapsee, Huma too complained about the bill for June, which amounts to Rs 50,000. The actress shared that last month, she paid Rs 6,000 and wondered how can the surge be so high.

Renuka Shahane too complained, tweeting: "I got a bill of Rs 5,510 on the 9th of May while in June, I got a bill of Rs 29,700 combining May & June where you've charged me Rs 18,080 for the month of May. How did Rs 5,510 become Rs 18,080."

Renuka also attached a screenshot of her bill generated in May and pointed out that in June's statement, she previous month's bill amount was stated Rs 18,080, which was actually Rs 5,510.

Pulkit Samrat also shared his woes and replied to Taapsee's tweet. The actor said he has been charged Rs 30,000.

In his tweet, comedian Vir Das asked Mumbaikars if anyone was getting an electricity bill that is triple of what they usually pay. The response to his tweet was a flood of complaints by netizens, including celebrities.

Dino Morea tweeted: "I was just going to tweet about it. Literally got a shock, pun intended. There was no surge in electricity, just the bill."

Among them was also Amyra Dastur, who mentioned she was charged by the electricity provider for a house where she didn't even stay for three months.

Neha Dhupia also shared that she has received a bloated bill for June.