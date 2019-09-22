Taapsee Pannu plays with a buffalo on the sets of Saand Ki Aankh- See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who is seen prepping for Saand Ki Aankh, has shared a few stills from the sets of her upcoming film.

In the still shared by Taapsee, she can be seen playing with a buffalo while she is all decked up in traditional Haryanvi attire. She runs for her life when the buffalo gets up to play with her. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "When YOU are in a playful mood but the same does not apply to the one you wanna play with! #RunForLife #SaandKiAankh."

She also shared a video of her co-star Bhumi Pednekar flaunting her fake baby bump. Bhumi shared another picture of herself in which her hands are smeared in cow dung. She captioned, "इनके नाखून पे नेल पॉलिश नहीं , गोबर लगा है."

Bhumi and Taapsee will be seen essaying the role of sharpshooters, Chandro Tomar and Prakash Tomar.

The film is being helmed by Tushar Hiranandani and co-produced by Anurag Kashyap. Saand Ki Aankh also stars Prakash Jha in a pivotal role and it is set to release on October 25.