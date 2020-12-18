हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu shares journey from lifting '50 lbs to 540 lbs' for Rashmi Rocket. See pics

The 'Pink' actor took to Instagram to share two pictures of herself from the training session and shared her journey from lifting "50 lbs (22.6 kg) to 540 lbs (244.9kg).

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/taapsee

New Delhi: Actor Taapsee Pannu on Thursday (December 17) dropped some fresh pictures from her grueling training sessions for her upcoming sports-drama 'Rashmi Rocket'.

"The pictures see the 33-year-old actor seated on a heavy weight lifting arm workout machine which she termed her "Main Machine" in the caption. "'My Main Machine' The journey from 50 lbs (22.6 kg) to 540 lbs (244.9kg)," she wrote in the caption. "Ya I know I am also waiting for the final video which seem to be taking longer than what my muscles took to show up #RashmiRocket #OneMoreRep," she added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

 

Pannu has been sharing several pictures from her training sessions for the sports-drama. Directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand, and Pranjal Khandhdiya, the sports-drama that chronicles the story of a girl Rashmi and her journey from a tiny village to athletic contests is expected to release sometime in 2021.

 

