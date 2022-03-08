हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu shares new poster of Shabaash Mithu on Women's Day

Actor Taapsee Pannu shared a new poster of her upcoming movie 'Shabaash Mithu' on the occasion of International Women's Day 2022.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actor Taapsee Pannu shared a new poster of her upcoming movie 'Shabaash Mithu' on the occasion of International Women's Day 2022.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee captioned the poster, "She continues to inspire millions like me. To break a few stereotypes to lay down a new path ahead for many to follow. This Women's day I am cheering for the front runners in the fight to #breakthebias #shabaashMithu #ShabaashWomen #shabaashyou."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

In the new poster, Taapsee was seen wearing a blue jersey with the name Mithali written on it. She had a bat in one hand and a helmet in another.

Earlier, the makers of the film released Taapsee's first look from the film. In the poster, Taapsee is seen wearing a blue jersey with a bat in her hand, aiming to take a shot.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

For the unversed, 'Shabaash Mithu' is based on the life of India Women's ODI cricket team captain Mithali Raj. The film chronicles the highs and lows, setbacks and moments of Mithali Raj's life. Vijay Raaz will also be seen in a leading role. The film is directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven.

Talking about Taapsee's work front, she has 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan?' and 'Blurr' in the pipeline. 

 

