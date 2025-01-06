Taapsee Pannu Talks About Embracing Unconventional Roles: 'I Had To...'

Taapsee Pannu has firmly established herself as the queen of female-led films in Indian cinema, with standout performances in films like Naam Shabana, Badla, Thappad, Pink, and Haseen Dillruba. Known for her bold and unconventional choices, she has become a trailblazer in a space often dominated by male leads, earning recognition for her diverse roles. Pannu is also the only actress to have her own OTT franchise, further cementing her influence in the industry.

In a candid conversation about the intersection of conventional and unconventional roles, Taapsee shared her perspective on career choices: "Should I be dwelling on doing films that are conventionally expected from an A-lister? Those films didn't come my way organically. There were only a few of those, like Judwaa 2 or Dunki, where the makers wanted to cast someone who’d add value to the part. It took me years to come to terms with the fact that conventional work was not going to come my way, and I needed to make the unconventional work my conventional work. I had to start believing that the work I do is mainstream in its own way, in terms of making profits or appealing to the audience."

On the work front, Taapsee is all set to take on a thrilling action role in her upcoming project, Gandhari, further showcasing her versatility and commitment to pushing boundaries in the film industry.