Taapsee Pannu's 'Blurr' special screening held for visually impaired, check film streaming date!

New Delhi: 'Blurr' has been intriguing the viewer's interests ever since its trailer was launched. The makers of the film recently organised a special screening for the visually impaired in the city. The special screening was attended by Taapsee Pannu, Gulshan Devaiah and Vishal Rana, the producer of the film.

The trio was seen having fun at the screening. Vishal Rana added, "'Blurr' is a very special film and it was delightful to share it with such a beautiful audience. They genuinely enjoyed the movie and could relate to the intricacies of the film. I really appreciate their thoughts on the film."

The film is about the death of a blind girl and its investigation by her twin sister, who is also gradually losing her eyesight. The film has been produced by Vishal Rana's Echelon Productions, Zee Studios and Outsider Films. 'Blurr' will be streaming on ZEE5 from December 9, 2022, onwards.

Echelon Productions anchored by Vishal Rana is all set to produce a variety of quality cinema.

The upcoming films include a big-scale Action-Comedy film with the blockbuster director, Anees Bazmee. Echelon Productions shall also carry forward the franchise for one of the biggest action films 'The Transporter' in Bollywood. The film shall be starring a superstar from the entertainment industry, taking the Action-Comedy film at a global level.