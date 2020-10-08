Taapsee Pannu's vibrant pics from Maldives vacay will give you goals!

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented actress Taapsee Pannu is currently out on a vacay with sister Shagun to the picturesque Maldives. The stunner took to Instagram and posted a few ravishing pictures online, which are totally goals!

Taapsee Pannu wrote in one of the pictures: When the nature seems to have the best filter... best background.... best lighting .... best props... all you can do is not spoil it #Maldives #GetAway #TajExotica

Dressed in her best vacay outfits, fans are loving it!

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in 'Thappad' which received a warm response from the viewers. She has a few plum projects in her kitty such as Haseen Dillruba and Jana Gana Mana amongst others.