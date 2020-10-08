हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu's vibrant pics from Maldives vacay will give you goals!

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in 'Thappad' which received a warm response from the viewers. She has a few plum projects in her kitty such as Haseen Dillruba and Jana Gana Mana amongst others. 

Taapsee Pannu&#039;s vibrant pics from Maldives vacay will give you goals!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented actress Taapsee Pannu is currently out on a vacay with sister Shagun to the picturesque Maldives. The stunner took to Instagram and posted a few ravishing pictures online, which are totally goals!

Taapsee Pannu wrote in one of the pictures: When the nature seems to have the best filter... best background.... best lighting .... best props... all you can do is not spoil it #Maldives #GetAway #TajExotica

Dressed in her best vacay outfits, fans are loving it!

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in 'Thappad' which received a warm response from the viewers. She has a few plum projects in her kitty such as Haseen Dillruba and Jana Gana Mana amongst others. 

 

