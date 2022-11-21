topStoriesenglish
Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma fame Munmun Dutta meets with an accident, cuts short her Germany trip

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma fame Munmun Dutta had to cut short her Germany trip as she met with an accident. The actress took to Instagram to share information about her accident.

Nov 21, 2022
New Delhi: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fame actress Munmun Dutta recently met with an accident while she was on her Germany trip. Taking to Instagram, the actress announced that she met with a small accident in Germany and is flying back home because of it.  

Taking to her Instagram story, Munmun wrote, “Had a small accident in Germany. Hurt my left knee very bad. Thus have to cut my trip short and fly back home.” 

Look at Munmun Dutta's Instagram story about her injury

After this, she also shared a picture of her injured knee. 

Lately, the actress had been sharing pictures from her trip to Switzerland. The actress seemed quite happy as she shared her pictures from the trip, however, she had to cut it short due to the injury.  

She has been playing the role of Babita ji in Sab TV’s popular comedy drama ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’ for the past 15 years.  

Some time back, Munmun was called by the police for interrogation during which rumours had spread she was arrested. However, when she was asked about the arrest, she had clarified that it was not an arrest, but rather a “regular interrogation”. 

