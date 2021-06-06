Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu stuns in bikini, shows off her 'jungle girl' avatar - Watch

New Delhi: To celebrate World Environment Day on Saturday (June 5), actress Nidhi Bhanushali, best known for playing Sonalika “Sonu” Aatmaram Bhide in the comedy TV show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', took to Instagram to share her little escapade in the forest in a recent video.

In the video, the actress was seen swimming in a small scenic lake wearing a stunning bikini and enjoying the beauty of nature. For her forest adventure, Nidhi had also brought her furry friend along, a cute little beagle.

She captioned the picture expressing the bliss she found in the middle of jungle. She wrote, "Happiness is... in the middle of a jungle".

Check out the breathtaking video:

Later in the day, the actress had also posted a cute picture of her cuddling with her pet dog as they both lay amid the forested area.

Nidhi made her TV debut with 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. She played Sonu for several years till she quit the show in 2019.

Meanwhile, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', one of the top-rated and longest-running sitcoms on television, has also made Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji a social media sensation. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' first premiered in 2008.