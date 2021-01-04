हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
nidhi bhanushali

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nidhi Bhanushali shares a stunning video from her vacation

Actress Nidhi Bhanushali kicked-off her new year with friends on vacation

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah&#039;s Nidhi Bhanushali shares a stunning video from her vacation
Credit: Instagram/ @_ninosaur

New Delhi: Actress Nidhi Bhanushali, best known for her role as Sonu in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' recently shared a video in which she is seen in a gorgeous bikini, enjoying herself in the sea.

In the short video she posted from her verified Instagram account, the actress is seen jumping into the sea in a multicolour crochet bikini. The video shows her jumping in alone but is later joined by her friends.

The video also highlights the cute beagle’s swimming adventure as she informed her fans that it was the dog’s first time swimming in the sea.

She captioned her post, revealing that her New year has begun with fun, saying: “Day two, 2021. @penchokutti ’s first time swimming in the sea.”

 

 

Nidhi has stolen the spotlight with her recent social media posts and has been updating her fans through her social media accounts. Her video garnered over 66 thousand views in just four hours.

Nidhi made her TV debut with 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. She played Sonu for several years till she quit the show in 2019. 

 

