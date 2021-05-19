'Tabahi' chartbuster star Sonali Gupta urges people to take all precautionary measures, and maintain healthy habits amid lockdown

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, model and actress Sonali Gupta urged fans to take all the precautionary measures to fight the pandemic. She also further threw light upon the fact that there is a direct relationship between your diet, physical activity, and health. She further added that nutrition is a key player when it comes to physical, mental, and social well-being and also how it is important for preventing disease. A sedentary lifestyle can be related to a higher risk for diseases and decreased immune health system.

For those reasons, Sonali believes that physical activity and movement are extremely important during the coronavirus pandemic. The model and actress Sonali Gupta also mentioned a few ways to help keep yourself fit and healthy during the lockdown.

Connect via online channels- during these tough times isolation can take a toll on any individual, therefore take some time to reach out to your loved ones and check in on them. In fact connect and play online games with them to get rid of the blues.

Stay active - we are well aware that there is a direct correlation between physical and emotional well being. Our regular fitness routine may not be possible due to the pandemic, however there are still ways to keep your body active.

Join online fitness classes

Try working out in your balcony or terrace if you have one

Try yoga

Just put in that active hour every day

Always stick to the norms- Only leave your home for essential errands and limit their frequency as best you can, adhere to safeguards set by the WHO, and practice safe sanitary practices, social distancing and always wear a mask to limit the spread.

