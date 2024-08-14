Tabu To Star As Sister Francesca In Dune: Prophecy: Series To Stream Exclusively On OTT Platform

New Delhi: Indian superstar Tabu's highly anticipated role in the forthcoming series Dune: Prophecy has been officially unveiled, with Tabu set to star in the recurring role of Sister Francesca.

About Dune: Prophecy

Set 10,000 years before the rise of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy explores the epic story of two Harkonnen sisters who confront formidable forces threatening the future of humanity. As they battle these existential threats, they also establish the foundations of the legendary sect known as the Bene Gesserit. This gripping series will be available exclusively for streaming in India on JioCinema Premium.

Tabu’s Character

Starring in the recurring role of Sister Francesca, Tabu is poised to captivate global audiences with her exceptional portrayal. In ‘Dune: Prophecy’, Sister Francesca emerges as a compelling and influential character—strong, intelligent, and irresistibly alluring. Her presence promises to leave a profound impact, particularly as her return to the palace, once the great love of the Emperor, upends the delicate balance of power in the capital.

Commenting on her role, Tabu shared, “It has been an extraordinary experience playing Sister Francesca in Dune: Prophecy right from the moment I was approached for it, and I said yes without batting an eyelid. It’s an actor’s delight to be trusted by the creators with a character that is so interesting, intriguing, intelligent and emotionally powerful. Needless to say, it was such an immersive process diving into the depths of her complexity. I’m so excited to bring her story to the Indian and global audience through JioCinema. Stay tuned as you’ll see me a little later in the season, but the Dune Universe is so rich in its history and intrigue, I can’t wait for audiences around the world to explore it!”

Dune: Prophecy Cast

Along with Tabu, the cast for Dune: Prophecy includes Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin.

Catch Dune: Prophecy, premiering soon exclusively on JioCinema Premium.