Tahira Kashyap: Family, husband's support important for women with breast cancer

Mumbai: Author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, who recently joined the five-kilometre women's marathon Pinkathon run, says family and husband's support is important for women who battling breast cancer.

Tahira's husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, has been supportive in her journey. He also kept the Karva Chauth fast on behalf of Tahira two years in a row because she is on medication.

"You can't share that pain or struggle with anyone else but when you have the support of your parents, husband, children, immediate family members and friends, then the struggle doesn't feel like struggle. I think the journey becomes easy, lovable and joyous. All of us thrive on love, so I really wish that each one of us is surrounded by a lot of love," said Tahira, while interacting with the media at the promotional press conference of 8th edition of Bajaj Electricals Pinkathon Mumbai 2019, along with Milind Soman in Mumbai.

Last year, Tahira wrote a powerful post about being diagnosed with stage zero breast cancer and revealed that she was undergoing a mastectomy. She returned to work after months of treatment and is still under close medical attention, and she regularly posts updates on Instagram encouraging cancer awareness.

"I really wish every husband and every wife is there for each other through thick and thin. I was really surprised and shocked when Milind (Soman) said that a lot of women, when they have cancer, especially in a rural belt, are abandoned by the men of the house. Everyone goes through struggle in their life but if you have the support of your people, family members and loved ones, the journey becomes a bit easy and joyous. I really wish that all the men support their women as much as my husband did and that's how it should be."