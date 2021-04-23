हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tahira Kashyap

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana celebrates World Book Day with a hopeful message!

Sharing a picture of herself surrounded by books, Tahira Kashyap wrote, "On #worldbookday quoting a few lines from my book #the12commandmentsofbeingawoman


Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most popular authors of India, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana took to social media to celebrate 'World Book Day', citing an excerpt from her last book '12 Commandments of Being a woman' with a hopeful message in these desperate times.

Sharing a picture of herself surrounded by books, Tahira Kashyap wrote, "On #worldbookday quoting a few lines from my book #the12commandmentsofbeingawoman

“My practice tells me that the only reason we are faced with an obstacle is to become a better version of ourselves. It is an opportunity to change something in our life and a springboard to achieve greater heights”

These are overwhelming times but a combined hopeful spirit will help us sail through. Let’s go all out to display humanity by helping whomever we can and if for some reason we can’t, let’s say a small prayer".

Author, filmmaker and influencer, Tahira has been advocating for women empowerment through various means. Authored multiple books like 'Cracking The Code: My Journey in Bollywood', 'Souled Out' and 'The 12 Commandments of Being a woman', Tahira Kashyap Khurrana demonstrates stories of varied backgrounds.

Having written '12 Commandments of being a woman' solely in the lockdown, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana presents the perfect balance of work and personal life. Tahira Kashyap Khurrana also wrote and directed the short film Pinni last year, which earlier this year got represented on Netflix with Zindagi Inshort.

Tahira is also one of the co-founders of Indian Women Rising, a cinema collective that aims to promote and accentuate female content creators across the globe. Under the initiative, the first project- Bittu was shortlisted in the top 10 for Oscars in Best Live Action Short Film Category.

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana also has a whole host of projects coming up including a show on an OTT platform. Advocating self-love and acceptance, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is an inspiration to millions, being an influencer to embrace one's scars.

 

Tahira KashyapTahira Kashyap KhurranaWorld Book DayWorld Book Day 2021
