हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ayushmann khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana blames wife Tahira Kashyap for this reason

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap started dating in 2001 when they were in class 12.

Ayushmann Khurrana blames wife Tahira Kashyap for this reason
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who has completed 20 years of togetherness with his wife Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram to share his journey with her and reveal that she ruined his chances of becoming a doctor.

“This girl was solely responsible for my bad scores in class 12 boards. We decided to date just before our chemistry exam. Had terrible ranks in PMT and CET exams as well. Thank you @tahirakashyap for ruining my attempt to be a doctor. No no it’s not your fault, Im just a bad multi-tasker and you on the other hand were so good with it. It was the year 2001, when we heard Bryan Adams’ Inside Out on loop, cassette घिस गयी थी। We were also afraid की parallel line से parents phone ना उठा लें। आज दो दशक हो गए। Now you’ll ask me what’s a dashak? Go figure out! Happy anniv. Umm,” Ayushmann captioned his post.

The ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ actor shared this post along with a picture of Tahira in red sweatshirts and denim shorts.

Earlier, Tahira had also shared a mushy post for her husband along with a small video which has photos of them over the years. “Haters will say it’s so cheesy! Well I have been there too, but it’s amazing to be on this side of the spectrum... such a sucker for love I am hopelessly in love with you,” captioned Tahira.

On the work front, Ayushmann will next be seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anek.

 

Tahira has also turned director and has directed the short film Toffee. She collaborated with her brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurrana for the music video Kudiye Ni, which she directed.

Tahira has also authored the book ‘The 12 commandments of Being a Woman’.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ayushmann khurranaTahira KashyapAyushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap love story
Next
Story

Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali announces separation from husband DJ Aqeel

Must Watch

PT14M15S

Will those who question the martyrdom of Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma now apologize?