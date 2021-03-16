Ayushmann Khurrana blames wife Tahira Kashyap for this reason

New Delhi: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who has completed 20 years of togetherness with his wife Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram to share his journey with her and reveal that she ruined his chances of becoming a doctor.

“This girl was solely responsible for my bad scores in class 12 boards. We decided to date just before our chemistry exam. Had terrible ranks in PMT and CET exams as well. Thank you @tahirakashyap for ruining my attempt to be a doctor. No no it’s not your fault, Im just a bad multi-tasker and you on the other hand were so good with it. It was the year 2001, when we heard Bryan Adams’ Inside Out on loop, cassette घिस गयी थी। We were also afraid की parallel line से parents phone ना उठा लें। आज दो दशक हो गए। Now you’ll ask me what’s a dashak? Go figure out! Happy anniv. Umm,” Ayushmann captioned his post.

The ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ actor shared this post along with a picture of Tahira in red sweatshirts and denim shorts.

Earlier, Tahira had also shared a mushy post for her husband along with a small video which has photos of them over the years. “Haters will say it’s so cheesy! Well I have been there too, but it’s amazing to be on this side of the spectrum... such a sucker for love I am hopelessly in love with you,” captioned Tahira.

On the work front, Ayushmann will next be seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anek.

Tahira has also turned director and has directed the short film Toffee. She collaborated with her brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurrana for the music video Kudiye Ni, which she directed.

Tahira has also authored the book ‘The 12 commandments of Being a Woman’.