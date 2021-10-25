Tahira Kashyap says she once forgot her son at restaurant, waiter told her 'aap baccha bhool gaye'

New Delhi: Bollywood writer and Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap revealed that she once forgot her son Viraajveer in a restaurant in an interview with a leading daily. Yes, you read that right.

Tahira recalled the 'embarrassing' incident and said that the waiter was the one who came up to her to remind her that she forgot her kid!

She told Hindustan Times, "I also forgot my child in a restaurant. I did not forget the bag or the bill but I forgot my child. The waiter came running to me and said ‘Maam aap apna baccha bhool gae’ (Maam you forgot your kid)’. I was so embarrassed and people were staring at me."

The mom of two also spoke about the incident in her book. As quoted by HT, she wrote, "Once lunch was over I hugged each of my friends, and headed to the elevator. Just then one of the staff members came running towards me, putting his foot in the door before it shut. ‘Madam,’ he said, ‘you have forgotten your baby!’ Everyone in the lift gave me a look I will never forget. People forget to pay bills or leave their bag behind. I forgot my baby even though I was still holding on to my bag. What kind of cruel mother does that?"

The couple has two kids together - Viraajveer and Varushka. Tahira often takes to Instagram to post adorable pictures with her two munchkins.

Currently, she is shooting along with Divya Dutta for her first directorial feature film titled 'Sharmaji Ki Beti'. It also stars Sakshi Tanwar and Saiyami Kher. The film is an ensemble comedy about modern, middle-class women.

Tahira is also gearing up for the release of her fifth book 'The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother'.