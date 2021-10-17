हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana captures Tahira Kashyap's 'raw' avatar in bright yellow bikini!

Tahira Kashyap recently shared a stunning picture of herself in a yellow bikini clicked by hubby Ayushmann Khurrana in her so-called best angle.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Writer Tahira Kashyap shared a powerful post on body positivity on Instagram and we cannot stop obsessing over it. The celeb who is currently on a tropical vacation with her hubby Ayushmann Khurrana and their kids shared a picture of herself in a yellow bikini.

Along with the picture, she wrote about how she has completely accepted her body, mind and soul. She poetically called herself a yellow being engulfed in all shades of blue referring to the sky.

She wrote, "I am raw, I am me, I come in all shapes and sizes. I have complete acceptance of my body, mind and soul. Today I am yellow, engulfed by all shades of blue and I think I am in love with me #nofilter #portraitmode clicked by @ayushmannk who says this is my best profile."

Take a look at her post:

 

Currently, she is shooting along with Divya Dutta for her first directorial feature film titled 'Sharmaji Ki Beti'. It also stars Sakshi Tanwar and Saiyami Kher. The film is an ensemble comedy about modern, middle-class women.

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has announced her first directorial feature film 'Sharmaji Ki Beti'. She has commenced filming this month in Mumbai and Chandigarh.

Tahira is also gearing up for the release of her fifth book 'The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother'.

