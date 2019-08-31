Tahira Kashyap shares loved-up pictures from her Austria vacay with Ayushmann Khurrana- See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap are currently holidaying in Austria. Tahira took to her social media handle to share a few pictures from their exotic vacations.

Sharing them on Instagram, Tahira wrote, "Vacationing after a loooong time. Last year was tough! We literally had the best of both the worlds There were the best of highs and the best of lows too! Though my heart is full of gratitude for both and I don’t know how to explain that! But I needed this calm. This time. This peace. Life is beautiful with you @ayushmannk #gratitude #nofilter."

In 2018, Tahira was diagnosed with breast cancer. On the occasion of World Cancer Day, she had shared pictures of herself post-chemotherapy and wrote, “Today is my day! Wish you all a happy #worldcancerday and hope each one of us celebrates this day in an embracing way. That we remove any stigma or taboo associated with it. That we spread awareness about it and that we have self-love no matter what,” she wrote in her post.I truly embrace all my scars as they are my badges of honour. There is nothing known as perfect. Happiness lies in truly accepting yourself. This was a tough one for me. But this picture was my decision as I want to celebrate not the disease but the spirit with which I endured."