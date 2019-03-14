हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan gets a new hairstyle, pictures are too cute to miss!

Taimur was recently spotted along with his daddy Saif in Bandra.

Taimur Ali Khan gets a new hairstyle, pictures are too cute to miss!
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's adorable little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is the paps favourite kid and his pictures and videos often float on the internet. The 2-year-old is one of the most photographed star kids out there and was recently spotted along with his daddy Saif in Bandra.

However, his new hairstyle has our attention. In a striped t-shirt, orange shorts and blue shoes, we believe the 'Chote Nawab' looks cuter than ever!

Check out the pics here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Doesn't the royal baby look super stylish in these pics?

People are obsessed with the tiny tot and never shy away from showering love on him. The royal baby now ever recognises the media and acknowledges them with a smile. Last month, a video went viral in which Taimur was seen saying 'Media' as he spotted a bunch of paps clicking his pictures. Right from the moment he was born, Taimur has been the internet's favourite baby and we can never really get enough of him.

The toddler also has various fan clubs dedicated to him on social media.

Tags:
Taimur Ali KhanSaif Ali KhanKareena Kapoor KhanBaby TaimurTaimur pics
Next
Story

Mumbai foot overbridge collapse: Amitabh Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others react to the tragedy

Must Watch

PT14M11S

Zee Media Exclusive: 2 dead, several injured as footover bridge collapses near CST