Taimur Ali Khan melts hearts by assisting parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at work; Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt can't stop gushing over the video

New Delhi: Taimur Ali Khan is such a cutie. Every time he is spotted in Mumbai, his pictures and videos take over social media and yet again, the internet is going gaga over his adorable antics. On Friday, little Taimur visited his parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on the sets of their ad shoot and helped them at work. The video was shared by Kareena's hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori and it will surely melt your heart.

In the clip, Taimur can be seen holding a blower in his hand and helping in the shoot. He smiles and laughs adorably.

"New assistant or... the boss?" Yianni captioned the post and guess what which stars were among the first one to drop a comment... Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. "Steal him," wrote Deepika while Alia commented by saying, "Omg."

Here's the video:

So, so adorable Taimur!

Taimur, 3, was born to Kareena and Saif in December 2016. The couple married in 2012.

On the work front, Kareena, last seen in 'Good Newwz', has 'Lal Singh Chadha' and 'Takht' in the pipeline. Saif's next film is 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. His last project was 'Jawaani Jaaneman'.