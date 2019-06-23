close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur plays with dad Saif Ali Khan on 'Jawaani Jaaneman' set in London - Watch

The video circulated by fan clubs shows little Taimur jumping around Saif and hugging him. Saif later picks up Taimur and the father-son duo play with each other.

Taimur plays with dad Saif Ali Khan on &#039;Jawaani Jaaneman&#039; set in London - Watch
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur joined his dad on the sets of his work-in-progress film 'Jawaani Jaaneman' and video of them playing together is doing the rounds on the internet.

The video circulated by fan clubs shows little Taimur jumping around Saif and hugging him. Saif later picks up Taimur and the father-son duo play with each other. The video also features Kareena by Saif and Taimur's side.

Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Taimur is in playing mood on the set of his father 

A post shared by Taimur ali khan (@taimuralikhanpataudiakanawab) on

The Khans are in London for a work-cum-leisure trip. Kareena briefly returned to India earlier this week due to her work commitments and stayed in Mumbai for a couple of days before flying back to London. 

Meanwhile, speaking of 'Jawaani Jaaneman', the film stars Saif with Alaia Furniturewala, daughter of actress Pooja Bedi. Aalia plays Saif's daughter and it's her debut film.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and co-produced by Saif, 'Jawaani Jaaneman' went on floors in London last week. Ahead of the film's shoot, Saif and Alaia watched the India vs Pakistan World Cup match at Old Trafford in Manchester. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

India V Pakistan father’s day celebrations with my on screen father from #JawaaniJaaneman, #SaifAliKhan

A post shared by ALAIA F (@alaiaf_) on

'Jawaani Jaaneman' is scheduled to release on November 29.

Tags:
Taimur Ali KhanSaif Ali KhanSaif TaimurKareena KapoorJawaani Jaaneman
Next
Story

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas strike a romantic pose in France ahead of second wedding

Must Watch

PT32M27S

Watch Debate: Is Mamata Banerjee not ready to digest defeat in West Bengal?