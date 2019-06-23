Taimur plays with dad Saif Ali Khan on 'Jawaani Jaaneman' set in London - Watch

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur joined his dad on the sets of his work-in-progress film 'Jawaani Jaaneman' and video of them playing together is doing the rounds on the internet.

The video circulated by fan clubs shows little Taimur jumping around Saif and hugging him. Saif later picks up Taimur and the father-son duo play with each other. The video also features Kareena by Saif and Taimur's side.

Watch it here:

The Khans are in London for a work-cum-leisure trip. Kareena briefly returned to India earlier this week due to her work commitments and stayed in Mumbai for a couple of days before flying back to London.

Meanwhile, speaking of 'Jawaani Jaaneman', the film stars Saif with Alaia Furniturewala, daughter of actress Pooja Bedi. Aalia plays Saif's daughter and it's her debut film.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and co-produced by Saif, 'Jawaani Jaaneman' went on floors in London last week. Ahead of the film's shoot, Saif and Alaia watched the India vs Pakistan World Cup match at Old Trafford in Manchester.

'Jawaani Jaaneman' is scheduled to release on November 29.