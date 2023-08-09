'Taj' Actor Taha Shah Badussha Drops A Glimpse While Dubbing For His Next, Fans Are Excited

New Delhi: Taha Shah Badussha, the talented actor known for his mesmerizing performances, recently took to social media to delight his fans with an exclusive behind-the-scenes (BTS) video. Badussha's latest video in which he can be seen dubbing for a new project, provided a rare glimpse into the making of his latest task at hand, creating a buzz about what this project entails.

The actor looked handsome as always dressed simply in a stunning white Tshirt and checked Shirt. He captioned his story with the words " Dubbing for my next!! A genre so close to my heart.Different day different character... completely thrilled!! Can't wait for you guys to see this one! Big thank you to the whole team."

Known for his roles in multiple films like Luv Ka The End, Gippi, Baar Baar Dekho amongst others, playing different urban characters, Taha was last seen in Zee 5’s Taj - Divided by blood as the second son of Emperor Akbar, showcasing his versatility. Taha Shah Badussha has an interesting line up for the future, which is expected to be announced soon, including some big and exciting assignments, shoot for which is currently underway.