Take a cue from Sara Ali Khan for your next vacation to NYC!

New Delhi: Busy on her world tour, Sara Ali Khan is often seen posting the most colourful, eccentric pictures and videos on her Instagram, which by the looks of it look like a holiday postcard!

Currently, in New York, the actor looks like she is having a blast there! Sara recently posted a fun video on Instagram and it`s all about the NYC sun, tall Manhattan landscapes, warm cups of coffee, fun times with friends, lots of shopping, and of course, the iconic Times Square. Well, clearly, take a cue from Sara for your next New York travel plan.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sara wrote, "My favourite things in my favourite city," accompanied by a string of emoticons.

Sara who had completed college in New York had stayed in the city for 3 years. She studied at one of the Ivy League universities -Columbia University. She graduated in 2016, two years before her first film `Kedarnath` hit the screens.

On the work front, Sara was last seen onscreen on `Koffee With Karan` alongside Janhvi Kapoor where she was seen being her candid self.

As far as films are concerned, Sara has a couple of them in her kitty. Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in `Gaslight`. The film is being directed by Pawan Kriplani who earlier helmed `Bhoot Police` and is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani. She has also recently finished shooting for an untitled project alongside Vicky Kaushal.

She was last seen in the film `Atrangi Re` opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.