Take a tour of Kangana Ranaut’s lavish office-cum-studio in Mumbai’s Palli Hills

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut is known to have a fine taste for everything beauty and aesthetics. Her new office-cum-studio is the perfect example of it. Kangana has opened the doors of the place to Elle Decor India for glimpses of it. The actress inaugurated the workspace in January. It was a dream that she lived with for over a decade.

The lavish studio is located in Mumbai's Pali Hill area and has been named Manikarnika Films, where Kangana will work as a producer and a director.

While speaking to the magazine, Kangana said she wanted a zen-like space, which feels like the old with a lot of hand-done stuff, stitched fabrics. Moreover, the office is built to be plastic-free and greenery is an important part of the structure.

Most of the furniture is customised and exudes royalty.

Here’s a glimpse of how Kangana’s office looks like:

Much wow!

In January, Kangana and her family had participated for the puja. Her brother Aksht will look after the legal and finances departments.

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in 'Thalaivi', a biopic on late politician Jayalalitha.