Kangana Ranaut

Take a tour of Kangana Ranaut's lavish office-cum-studio in Mumbai's Palli Hills

The lavish studio is located in Mumbai's Pali Hill area and has been named Manikarnika Films, where Kangana will work as a producer and a director.

Take a tour of Kangana Ranaut’s lavish office-cum-studio in Mumbai’s Palli Hills
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@team_kangana_ranaut

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut is known to have a fine taste for everything beauty and aesthetics. Her new office-cum-studio is the perfect example of it. Kangana has opened the doors of the place to Elle Decor India for glimpses of it. The actress inaugurated the workspace in January. It was a dream that she lived with for over a decade.

The lavish studio is located in Mumbai's Pali Hill area and has been named Manikarnika Films, where Kangana will work as a producer and a director.

While speaking to the magazine, Kangana said she wanted a zen-like space, which feels like the old with a lot of hand-done stuff, stitched fabrics. Moreover, the office is built to be plastic-free and greenery is an important part of the structure.

Most of the furniture is customised and exudes royalty.

Here’s a glimpse of how Kangana’s office looks like:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Repost @elledecorindia . Wondering what we’ve been working on for our latest issue? Go behind the scenes with Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut)—see how the Bollywood actor’s crisp brief to Shabnam Gupta (@shabnamguptainteriors) of The Orange Lane (@theorangelane) led to the making of this dreamy workplace… #bts #comingsoon # Editor: @mrudul.pathak Photography by @fabien_charuau BTS video by @redkite_studio Art direction by @pinkyakola Assisted by @soulful_devil Text by @annagram.b Styling by @karunalaungani Hair by @hairbyhaseena Makeup by @loveleen_makeupandhair Styling assisted by @ruchikapoor # Apparel by Aartivijay Gupta (@aartivijaygupta), Bodice (@bodicebodice), Chola by Sohaya Misra (@chola_the_label), Jodi (@thejodilife), Meadow, Quod (@quodnewyork); Earrings by Lune and Vintage (@shoplune); Furnishings by AA Living (@aa.living), Asian Paints (@asianpaints), AtoZ Furnishings (@atoz_furnishings), Bhartiya Marble, Cona Lights (@cona.lighting), Cottons and Satins (@cottonsandsatins), Good Earth (@goodearthindia), Jaipur Rugs  @jaipurrugs), Notion Flooring @notionflooring), Oma (@omaliving), Peacock Life (@peacocklifein), Smeg (@smegitalia), Tooth Mountain Nursery (@toothmountainfarms) # #elledecorindia #exclusive #coverstory #20years #kanganaranaut #shabnamgupta #theorangelane #peacocklife #mumbai #interiordesign #inspiration #bollywood #celebrity #design #firstlook #sneakpeek

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Much wow!

In January, Kangana and her family had participated for the puja. Her brother Aksht will look after the legal and finances departments.

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in 'Thalaivi', a biopic on late politician Jayalalitha.

Kangana Ranaut
