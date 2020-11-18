Take a tour of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's luxurious Delhi house, and you can actually stay in it - Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan's Delhi residence has been redone and refurbished by the latter, who is an ace interior designer. SRK, a Delhi guy moved to Mumbai years back and reached the zenith of his professional life. Today, he is a global icon and a brand in itself.

SRK and wife Gauri, both spent a major portion of their initial years in the capital. Their schooling and college - all were done here. So, you can imagine, how thick a bond the power couple of Bollywood shares with the place.

Gauri has redone their Delhi home and the couple gave their fans a sneak-peek into the glamourous decor. So, if you want to spend some time in the lap of luxury and feel the SRK-Gauri connection closely, the place is up at Air BnB.

Here's what SRK and Gauri wrote on social media:

Our Delhi home is filled with memories of our early days, what we collected over the years and all the things we love as a family! It holds a very special place in my heart. Through my collaboration with @airbnb , a lucky duo will get a chance to be our guest :) #HomewithOpenArms #AirbnbPartner

Airbnb.com/homewithopenarms

With so many memories of our early days in Delhi, the city holds a very special place in our hearts. @gaurikhan has redesigned our Delhi house and filled it with love and moments of nostalgia. Here's a chance for you to be our guest with @airbnb #HomewithOpenArms #AirbnbPartner

Isn't that exciting enough? Well, surely for SRK fans.

On the work front, after a hiatus of two long years, Shah Rukh Khan is back to films with 'Pathan'. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, as per reports.