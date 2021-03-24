Take a virtual tour of Priyanka Chopra's swanky NYC restaurant SONA - In Pics

New Delhi: A few days back, Priyanka Chopra announced the opening of her brand new swanky restaurant in NYC. The eatery called SONA will soon be open to the public and the buzz around it is palpable.

Restauranteur Maneesh K Goyal, who is also a close friend of Priyanka Chopra, shared a few inside pictures of a special puja that was organised on Tuesday ahead of the grand opening.

Maneesh wrote: This morning at SONA, we conducted a small puja or blessing ceremony. We’ll be seeing our first guests very soon and it was important to both @priyankachopra and myself that we hold a puja before our doors are officially open. It was so special to gather in this way. Friends & supporters of @sonanewyork from India to London to California joined in. This morning’s ceremony was especially poignant since, in September 2019, we did a similar ceremony to bless the space while it was raw—before we started any construction at all. At that time, we thought we’d be open by the Summer of 2020. Of course, we had no idea what 2020 had in store for us. I give that first blessing a lot of credit for seeing us through…and guiding us as we fought to keep our project alive.⠀

And now, a year and half after that first puja, SONA is ready. I am so grateful for all the blessings we have received. Here we go! #sonanewyork⠀

In the pictures, we can spot Priyanka Chopra Jonas, with her head covered with a white dupatta, her mother and a few others seeking the blessings of the Lord for their new venture.

The luxe property is in New York City and will cater to fulfil the Indian tastebuds of people.