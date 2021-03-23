Priyanka Chopra gets trolled over 'aware of Islam as dad used to sing in mosque' remark to Oprah Winfrey

NEW DELHI: After an explosive interview with British royal couple Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey sat down for an intimate conversation with Priyanka Chopra. The interview gave the audience a closer look into Priyanka's struggles during her initial days in the film industry, her relationship with Nick Jonas and her decision to launch her memoir 'Unfinished' at such an early stage.

Recently, a clip of Priyanka from the interview where she spoke about her understanding of different religions surfaced on the internet and netizens were not too pleased about it. The actress spoke about her secular upbringing in the interview with Oprah and mentioned that she is aware of Islam as her late father Dr Ashok Chopra used to sing in a mosque.

"With the swirling number of religions that we have, that live within the country as well. I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family and I was aware of that," Priyanka told Oprah in the interview.

However, her statement has raised several eyeballs. Social media users started questioning the actress that how does making her father sing in in mosque makes her aware of Islam religion. There were some who even asked her to name the mosque her father used to sing, whereas several others mocked her statement and said they, 'unfortunately, remained unaware of Islam since their father never sang at a mosque'.

About her family life, the actress told Oprah, "Also my family really believed in having a higher power and having a sense of faith. This is again something my dad used to tell me, he was like basically religion is all a way to get to a supreme power and every religion has a different face to the same direction where we`re going - whatever your face is, whatever your version of that is, its just a means to an end. And so, I am a Hindu and I pray, I have a temple in my home, I do it as often as I can. But at the same time to me I am truly more spiritual I feel - I am a believer of the fact that a higher power does exist and I like to have faith in that."

Speaking about missing her home, India, Priyanka said, "I just miss India. I have not been back since Holi last year and, you know, India`s my home and I just want to come back visit and smell it and live it and meet my friends and I also want to, you know, do a Hindi movie.""I have not done that for a while. So, I just miss home a lot. I just want to be able to get on a flight and land in Mumbai," she concluded.