Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia looks fiery in new look from Badshah's upcoming song

'November Story' actor Tamannaah Bhatia revealed her fiery look from Badshah's upcoming song on Saturday.

Tamannaah Bhatia looks fiery in new look from Badshah's upcoming song
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: 'November Story' actor Tamannaah Bhatia revealed her fiery look from Badshah's upcoming song on Saturday.

The actor teased her fans to a first look by taking to her Instagram account. She looked intense in the picture and in the caption, wrote, "Choole Tu To Hoti...," adding a Panda emoji to it.

 

Singer Badshah reacted to the picture and commented with a Panda emoji.

The 'Himmatwala' actor recently featured in a special song, 'Kodthe' from the film, 'Ghani'.
 
She was last seen in the Telugu remake of 'Andhadhun', 'Maestro' with Nithiin. She essayed the role played by Tabu in the Hindi version.
She will be next seen in 'Gurthunda Seethakaalam'. 

