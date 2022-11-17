Tamannaah Bhatia quashes wedding rumours with hilarious video, introduces her 'Businessman Husband'- WATCH

New Delhi: Rumours of the wedding of popular Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia were making rounds for some time. The actress found a quirky way to quash all the rumours.

As the news went viral claiming that Tamannaah is all set to tie the knot with a businessman the actress shared a hilarious reply and has shut all the rumours for now.

She took to her Instagram stories and shared a video shared by a popular paparazzo claiming that she is getting married. 'Seriously???' she asked the paps, referring to the wedding mentioned in the caption.

Then she shared a hilarious video 'introducing' her 'businessman husband.' The video featured none other than Tamannaah herself, dressed as a man. 'Introducing my businessman husband…' she captioned the video.

On the work front, she was last seen in Plan A Plan B co-starring Riteish Deshmukh. She now has 'Bhola Shankar' with Megastar Chiranjeevi in her pipeline.