Tamannaah Bhatia quashes wedding rumours with hilarious video, introduces her 'Businessman Husband'- WATCH

Last Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 09:18 AM IST
New Delhi: Rumours of the wedding of popular Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia were making rounds for some time. The actress found a quirky way to quash all the rumours.

She took to her Instagram stories and shared a video shared by a popular paparazzo claiming that she is getting married. 'Seriously???' she asked the paps, referring to the wedding mentioned in the caption. 

Then she shared a hilarious video 'introducing' her 'businessman husband.' The video featured none other than Tamannaah herself, dressed as a man. 'Introducing my businessman husband…' she captioned the video.

On the work front, she was last seen in Plan A Plan B co-starring Riteish Deshmukh. She now has 'Bhola Shankar' with Megastar Chiranjeevi in her pipeline.

Tamannaah BhatiaTamannaah Bhatia weddingTamannaah Bhatia husbandtamannaah bhatia boyfriendTamannaah Bhatia marriage

