Tamannaah Bhatia Shakes Her Leg To Dhol Beats, Visits Her College To Promote Jee Karda

New Delhi: Prime Video's 'Jee Karda' narrates the story of seven childhood friends who grow up and realize that life at 30 is nothing like what they had imagined it to be. A month after its premiere, the series continues to garner love and appreciation from the fans and viewers. As the series resonated with the young adults, the lead actor of the series, Tamannaah Bhatia decided to celebrate 'Jee Karda', at her alma mater RD National College. The actress surprised the faculty and students as she made a grand entry dancing to the beats of dhol.

During her visit, Tamannaah expressed her gratitude towards her alma mater for shaping her into the person she is today and for providing her with a strong foundation in her pursuit of acting. She fondly reminisced about her college days and shared anecdotes from her time as a student, creating an atmosphere filled with warmth and nostalgia. The actress also took the opportunity to interact with the students, offering them words of encouragement and advice on pursuing their dreams.

Coming back to her college and acknowledging the overwhelming responses for Jee Karda, Tamannah Bhatia expressed, "I am so thrilled and elated to witness the love and appreciation we have received for Jee Karda. Playing Lavanya has been super cool, I love how I get to celebrate this moment at my college with the students and teachers. It makes me so happy that Jee Karda became a fan favorite instantly and still continues to shine. It’s been an incredible journey and a heartfelt gratitude to all who were a part of this beautiful experience."

Directed by Arunima Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, 'Jee Karda' is co-written by Hussain Dalal, Arunima Sharma and Abbas Dalal. Jee Karda features Tamannaah Bhatia, Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka in pivotal roles and is currently streaming on Prime Video in more than 240+ countries and territories.