This Actress Was Superstar, Worked With Salman Khan, Aamir Khan; Career Was Hit Due To Bold Scenes In 1993 Film?

New Delhi: Remember Ayesha Jhulka? She was one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood and was known for her beauty and charm. She was a part of several hit films including 'Kurbaan', 'Khiladi', 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' and more. However, despite touching stardom in within a few years of her career, the actress quit the film industry and stayed away from the public eye for a long time.

WHY AYESHA JHULKA ACTING CAREER ENDED?

Ayesha Jhulka made her debut in Bollywood in 1983 with the movie 'Kaise Kaise Log' and worked in more than five dozen films. She also shared the screen with Aamir Khan and Deepak Tijori in the 1992 hit film 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar', and received accolades for her performance. With the success of this film, she made her name in the list of established actresses in the Hindi film industry. In her career spanning roughly three decades, she became a part of multiple hits films including 'Mashooq', 'Balmaa', 'Kohram', 'Meherbaan', 'Rang', 'Waqt Hamara Hai' and 'Sangram' among others. However, her career went downhill in 1993 when she signed a movie called 'Dalaal'. The film, which included some bold scenes by Ayesha alongside Mithun Chakraborty, is reportedly considered to be the reason for her downfall in the acting world.



Speaking of 'Dalal', the film also starred Tinnu Anand, Raj Babbar and Ravi Behl in key roles apart from Ayesha and Mithun, and was released in 1993. While the film was declared successful at the ticket counter, it ruined Ayesha's career as an actress. Ayesha next few films failed to perform at the Box Office and she soon started receiving B-grade films.

Ayesha was once rumoured to be in a relationship with 'Jaani Dushman' actor and Bigg Boss 7 fame Armaan Kohli. The two worked together in films like 'Anaam', 'Aulad Ke Dushman' and 'Kohra'. The decline in her acting career is also attributed to her choices of some bad scripts opposite her then-boyfriend Armaan Kohli.

The actress later tied the knot with construction businessman Sameer Vashi in 2003 and is happily enjoying her marital bliss. The 50-year-old actress, however, doesn't have a child and it was a conscious decision that she and her husband Sameer Vashi reportedly took.

Ayesha returned to the acting world after a long hiatus and appeared in 'Genius' and 'Hush Hush'. She was recently seen in 'Happy Family: Conditions Apply', which also starred Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar, Atul Kulkarni and Sanah Kapur among others.