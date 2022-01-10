Tamil actor Siddharth trolled for 'sexual innuendo' in response to Saina Nehwal's tweet, he reacts

New Delhi: Actor Siddharth who is known to be very vocal about his opinions, received severe backlash from netizens for his Twitter response to badminton player Saina Nehwal’s tweet about ‘security lapse’ faced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab. “No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi,” Saina had tweeted.

To this, ‘Rang De Basanti’ actor replied, “Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna”.

Siddharth’s tweet did not go down well with Twitterati who say it as a sexual innuendo on the ace badminton player’s comment.

“This is plain sick misogynist harrasment of @nsaina by Siddharth. Shameful,” wrote one user, while another tweeted, “So @TwitterIndia provides a blue tick and normalises this crass sexual slur hurled at a national sports icon by a two-bit actor, and they talk about how they want to make Twitter a ‘safe space’ for women. This is not the first time this Siddharth Sicko has done this,”.

This is plain sick misogynist harrasment of @nsaina by Siddharth.

Shameful.

Siddhath later took to Twitter and clarified what he meant by his tweet. “COCK & BULL" That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period,” explained the actor.

A couple of months ago, Siddharth was trolled by netizens for what they thought was an indirect dig on actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce. He however denied that the tweet was directed at the former couple.