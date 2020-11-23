हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Thavasi

Tamil actor Thavasi succumbs to cancer in Madurai hospital

Thavasi's condition had reportedly worsened on November 11, following which he was admitted to the hospital. 

File photo (Zee Media)

New Delhi: Tamil actor Thavasi who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Madurai has succumbed to cancer on Monday (November 23, 2020). 

"Character artiste Thavasi was admitted to our hospital on November 11 with advanced cancer of the food pipe. We were treating him in a separate room with the help of oesophageal stent. Earlier today, he was moved to the intensive care unit of the hospital after he faced difficulty in breathing. He passed away around 8 pm today. I express deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans," Indian Express quoted Dr P Saravanan, Managing Director of Saravanan Multispeciality Hospital, as saying.

Almost a couple of weeks ago, a Facebook post by Dr Saravanan had said that Thavasi's condition worsened on November 11, after which he was admitted to the hospital. 

 

Thavasi, Tamil actor, Tamil Nadu
