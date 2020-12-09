हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
VJ Chitra

Tamil TV actress VJ Chitra found dead in hotel room

Chitra played Mullai in the popular TV show 'Pandian Stores'. 

Tamil TV actress VJ Chitra found dead in hotel room
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: A popular Tamil television actress VJ Chitra has been found dead at a hotel in the outskirts of Chennai, this morning. Her sudden demise has shocked the fans, friends and family of the actress. She was 28.

According to ANI, the police is ascertaining the cause of death. Her body recovered and sent for autopsy. The investigation is currently underway.

Chitra played Mullai in the popular TV show 'Pandian Stores'. As soon as the news broke, Twitterati expressed grief and #RIPChitra started trending. Fans extended condo lences to the family and were shocked by her death news. 

Reports suggested that VJ Chitra had completed shoot at EVP Film City on Tuesday and around 2.30 am returned to her hotel where she was staying with her finance Hemanth. 

The actress's family has not released any statement. 

More details are awaited. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
VJ ChitraVJ ChithraVJ Chitra deadVJ Chithra deadSuicideTamil NaduTV actress
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB arrests drug peddler Regel Mahakal who supplied drugs to Rhea Chakraborty, Showik
  • 97,35,850Confirmed
  • 1,41,360Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M1S

How farmer protests will end if the law is not rolled back?