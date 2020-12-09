Tamil TV actress VJ Chitra found dead in hotel room

New Delhi: A popular Tamil television actress VJ Chitra has been found dead at a hotel in the outskirts of Chennai, this morning. Her sudden demise has shocked the fans, friends and family of the actress. She was 28.
According to ANI, the police is ascertaining the cause of death. Her body recovered and sent for autopsy. The investigation is currently underway.
Tamil Nadu: TV actress VJ Chitra found dead at a hotel in the outskirts of Chennai, this morning. Police is ascertaining the cause of death. Her body recovered and sent for autopsy. Investigation underway.
— ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2020
Chitra played Mullai in the popular TV show 'Pandian Stores'. As soon as the news broke, Twitterati expressed grief and #RIPChitra started trending. Fans extended condo lences to the family and were shocked by her death news.
#vjchithra#ripchitra
Defentily unbelievable....
. pic.twitter.com/fB2nF9e0l0
— Vimalkumar (@Vimalku78783127) December 9, 2020
#PandianStores
Tamil TV Actress VJ Chitra of #PandianStores Fame Dies By Suicide #RIPChitra
I Can't Believe ,
Why These Celebrities
Commit Suicide
Even Its Tamil / Bollywood .
It's A Case of Clear Suicide / Murder ??
RIP VJ Chitra #TrustingCBI4SSRJustice pic.twitter.com/IqQRXdKZN9
— SSR Justice Warriors (@rajput_justice) December 9, 2020
RIP @ChithuVJ_ ka...
TOO SOON#ripchitra #ripchithuvj #mullai #pandianstores #vijaytelevision #vijaytv #chithuvj pic.twitter.com/kBHOIi4Fr9
— Joseph Prem (@prem_venki) December 9, 2020
We Believe It's Fake But Truely U Go Very Very Soon.. We miss you @chithuvj akka. Life is just like a seconds... F 2020 may your soul rest in peace #ripchitra #ripchithuvj #mullai #pandianstores #vijaytelevision #vijaytv #chithuvj pic.twitter.com/Anu3lyinYt
— Janani (@arulnambi36) December 9, 2020
Reports suggested that VJ Chitra had completed shoot at EVP Film City on Tuesday and around 2.30 am returned to her hotel where she was staying with her finance Hemanth.
The actress's family has not released any statement.
More details are awaited.