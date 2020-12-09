Tamil TV actress VJ Chitra found dead in hotel room

New Delhi: A popular Tamil television actress VJ Chitra has been found dead at a hotel in the outskirts of Chennai, this morning. Her sudden demise has shocked the fans, friends and family of the actress. She was 28.

According to ANI, the police is ascertaining the cause of death. Her body recovered and sent for autopsy. The investigation is currently underway.

Tamil Nadu: TV actress VJ Chitra found dead at a hotel in the outskirts of Chennai, this morning. Police is ascertaining the cause of death. Her body recovered and sent for autopsy. Investigation underway. — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2020

Chitra played Mullai in the popular TV show 'Pandian Stores'. As soon as the news broke, Twitterati expressed grief and #RIPChitra started trending. Fans extended condo lences to the family and were shocked by her death news.

#PandianStores

Tamil TV Actress VJ Chitra of #PandianStores Fame Dies By Suicide #RIPChitra

I Can't Believe ,

Why These Celebrities

Commit Suicide

Even Its Tamil / Bollywood . It's A Case of Clear Suicide / Murder ?? RIP VJ Chitra #TrustingCBI4SSRJustice pic.twitter.com/IqQRXdKZN9 — SSR Justice Warriors (@rajput_justice) December 9, 2020

Reports suggested that VJ Chitra had completed shoot at EVP Film City on Tuesday and around 2.30 am returned to her hotel where she was staying with her finance Hemanth.

The actress's family has not released any statement.

More details are awaited.