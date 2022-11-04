Tanisha Santoshi pens a heartwarming note for Janhvi Kapoor, says 'You are phenomenal my sister'

The youngest generation in Bollywood is an endearing and heartwarming group of close friends that often grab our attention with spottings, partying together, and making appearances on each other's social media. Following the special screening of Janhvi Kapoor's most recent movie, 'Mili,' Tanisha Santoshi posted a nostalgic childhood photo and a heartfelt message for her childhood friend. This provided yet another indication of their close friendship.

Based on pure love and a beautiful childhood bond, soon to be a debutante Tanisha Santoshi got emotional post watching Mili. Expressing how proud she feels of her friend, Tanisha wrote, “I’m in tears after watching Mili for the second time. You are phenomenal my sister. I have no words. Can’t tell you how proud I am of you!!! And can’t wait for the world to see this !!!!!! Shine brighter than ever !!!! You at everything and more”.

Here is the post shared by Tanisha:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor's latest release, Mili, has been receiving positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The film, which has been directed by Mathukutty Xavier, is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam hit Helen. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles. Apart from this, Janhvi will also appear in a number of films, such as 'Bawaal', 'Jana Gana Mana' and 'Takht' among others.